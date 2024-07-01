10 Fast Facts About The UK’s New Caribbean Roots Foreign Secretary

News Americas, LONDON, England, July 8, 2024: David Lammy’s appointment as the UK’s Foreign Secretary underscores the vital role of Caribbean heritage individuals in shaping global leadership.Here are 10 things to know about David Lammy, the UK’s new Foreign Secretary with Caribbean roots:

Caribbean roots David Lammy, UK foreign secretary, during a bilateral meeting with Melanie Joly, Canada’s foreign minister, in London, UK, on Monday, July 8, 2024. Lammy said, in May, that if his side wins, it would “get into negotiation” when the post-Brexit trade agreement is reviewed in 2025. Photographer: Neil Hall/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Guyanese Heritage:David Lammy, 51, is the son of Guyanese immigrants. His appointment as Foreign Secretary highlights the significant contributions of Caribbean immigrants to British society. Lammy was born on 19 July 1972 in Whittington Hospital in Archway, London, to Guyanese parents David and Rosalind Lammy. He and his four siblings were raised solely by his mother, after his father left the family when Lammy was 12 years old.

Educational Background:Lammy grew up in Tottenham, and went to Downhills Primary School. At the age of 10, Lammy was awarded an Inner London Education Authority choral scholarship to sing at Peterborough Cathedral and attend The King’s School, Peterborough. He went on to study law at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) and later attended Harvard Law School, becoming the first black Briton to do so.

Legal Career:Called to the Bar of England and Wales in 1994, Lammy also worked as an attorney in California and is a visiting professor of practice at SOAS.

Political Career:Lammy was elected as Labour MP for Tottenham at the age of 27 in June 2000. He has been a prominent figure in British politics for over two decades.

Ministerial Experience:Lammy served nine years as a Minister in the Labour government and was appointed to the Privy Council in 2008. He has held various ministerial roles, including Minister for Culture and Minister for Higher Education.

Author and Advocate:He authored ‘Out of the Ashes: Britain after the riots,’ a book exploring the causes of the 2011 riots and proposing solutions to prevent future unrest. He also chairs the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Fatherhood.

Labour Party Victory:The centre-left Labour Party won a landslide victory in Thursday’s parliamentary election, ending 14 years of Conservative government and promising to bring change to Britain.

Focus on International Relations:In his first international trip as Foreign Secretary, Lammy plans to address key issues like the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the Israel–Hamas conflict, while seeking to reset the UK’s relations with the European Union.

Commitment to Regional Issues:Lammy has expressed continued support for Guyana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He is also aware of the impact of regional events, such as Hurricane Beryl, and advocates for international support and collaboration.

Critical of Slavery and Windrush

Lammy has spoken extensively on Britain’s history of slavery, calling for a deeper acknowledgment and understanding of its impact. He has also criticized the University of Oxford for its low admission rates of black students and those from disadvantaged backgrounds. He has also been vocal about the Windrush scandal, highlighting it as a grave injustice to a generation of British citizens who have contributed significantly to the country and deserve fair and respectful treatment.

“Being part of the Commonwealth means being part of an immense Caribbean diaspora living across the globe. Having an inter-generational connection to people on the other side of the world gives me a sense of belonging, comfort and solidarity,” Lammy said as MP of Tottenham. “Every day I am inspired by my mother who came to Britain from Guyana as part of the Windrush Generation. She worked so hard to look after me and my siblings – without her efforts I would not be where I am today. As somebody who walks on the same pavement, past the same shops and through the same parks as I did as a boy, I want my constituents to know that people like them can and should sit in the Palace of Westminster.”

