2023 scholarship applications open for United World Colleges Loop Cayman Islands

UWC Cayman Islands, the local, national committee of the global United World Colleges (UWC) movement, is inviting students to apply for 2023 scholarships, the deadline for which is Wednesday, February 15.

Eligibility

To be eligible to apply through UWC Cayman Islands, students must be Caymanian and aged 16 or 17 years on September 1 of the year of entry. While there are no set minimum academic criteria, the International Baccalaureate is an academically rigorous programme. Candidates are expected to have attained – or be on track to attain – at least seven ‘O’ level higher passes or the equivalent.

Candidate selection process

The Selection Committee, which is made up of mostly UWC alums, reviews each written application. Particular consideration is given to academic achievement, co-curricular involvement, community service, and passion for the UWC mission and values. Students are then shortlisted for an individual interview based on this.

Following individual interviews, the top applicants (usually 5-6) move on to a group stage, where participants discuss important local and international issues and interact with each other through team-building exercises and group projects.

After this final stage, the scholar(s) for that year is/are chosen to represent the Cayman Islands at one of the UWC colleges located across four continents.

To ensure selection is based entirely on merit and that this opportunity is available to as many deserving young people as possible, families are expected to contribute according to their means to the costs of a UWC education. Funding is awarded to successful students by the national committee to meet all financial needs.

2022 scholars Stephanie Menko (UWC Atlantic), Isabella McGeough (UWC Costa Rica)

Who funds the programme?

According to UWC Cayman Islands, scholarships are mainly funded through donations from local individuals, companies, foundations, and other organisations, including long-standing major supporters the Maples Group and the Aall Foundation.

What happens after graduation?

After graduation, scholars remain committed to the UWC ideals of peace and justice and often go to top universities in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada, pursuing various educational and career paths.

How to apply

For the application and more information, students can visit ky.uwc.org/apply or contact the national committee at uw**************@gm***.com.

UWC Cayman Islands is also on Facebook at www.facebook.com/UWCCaymanIslands and on Instagram at @uwccaymanislands.

Non-Caymanian applicants can find contact details for all other national committees online at www.uwc.org.

UWC Cayman Islands is also happy to assist with queries where possible.

