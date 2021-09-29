21 Savage Discuss 6ix9ine At His Concert & Meek Mill Beef With DJ Akademiks

21 Savage discusses 6ix9ine popping up at his concert earlier this year.

DJ Akademik‘s podcast, Off The Record, is producing some unique insight into hip hop world. The latest rapper to appear, 21 Savage, highlighted some hot topics while being interviewed on the show, like 6ix9ine‘s appearance at his concert.

He also addressed a number of issues like his loyalty to Drake, why he declined a feature on Kanye West‘s DONDA album, and his hometown thinking that Future is a better artist than Drake. Those were just a few issues that he chose to address during the very entertaining episode.

Repping his Atlanta home, 21 Savage called for a unique Verzuz battle that would feature Atlanta’s best talent against every other city in the world. He described Atlanta as an “untouchable” music city, and in truth, his suggestion would make for some magical entertainment.

21 Savage also addressed Akademik’s beef with Meek Mill and used his own encounter to explain his take on the matter. He said he had no idea that 6ix9ine was spotted at one of his club performances in Miami a few months ago. He added that if he and his manager knew about it they probably would have just laughed it off and walked away.

In August, the two had a heated confrontation while being interviewed by Wack 100 on Clubhouse. At one point, Savage said, “Not really ’cause of the industry that we in, I say, like, I wouldn’t really say that. But I say I ain’t finna agree with what no na say about no other na like how you said that you agree with him that I was s’posed to run up on him in the club. First of all, on my kids, I did not see that n***a in the club.”

It looks like DJ Akademiks’ new podcast will be revealing a lot more about the industry, including the various feuds in existence at this time. Akademiks must feel comforted, considering last week Rich The Kid walked out during an interview.

You can check out the podcast below to here what else 21 Savage said.