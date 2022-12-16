$252M contract inked for construction of sanitary landfill facility in Region Two

Black Immigrant Daily News

Permanent Secretary, Prema Roopnarine (left), Local Government and Regional Development Minister, Nigel Dharamlall (Centre), and Lakenauth Puran, Managing Director of Puran Brothers Disposal Inc.

Residents of Region Two will soon see improved refuse disposal as the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development on Friday inked a $252 million contract with Puran Brothers Disposal Inc for the construction of a sanitary landfill in Zorg-En-Vlygt, Essequibo Coast.

The ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Prema Roopnarine, and Managing Director of Puran Brothers Disposal Inc, Lakenauth Puran inked the contract in the presence of Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Nigel Dharamlall.

Construction will commence within two weeks and will be completed within five months. Residents are expected to be gainfully employed during the execution of the project.

Minister Dharamlall said this is part of the government’s effort to enhance the management of waste countrywide.

“This has been one of the sore issues for a long time, garbage collection and disposal and so, this is another of the many investments that we’re making in this sector in Region Two.

“We had smaller facilities that we call dumpsites and with the signing of the contract, hopefully in the next few months we’d be able to get a facility where we can properly dispose of garbage and overall solid waste in Region Two,” the Minister noted.

The contracting company was urged to complete the project within the stipulated timeframe.

“Over the next five months, we are going to see elevated services provided for solid waste management in Region Two,” the Local Government Minister stated.

The $252 million facility will complement the many infrastructural works ongoing in the region.

Investments of this nature will also be made in Region Six (East Berbice – Corentyne).

“We have started projects in some of the larger NDC areas to also build many sanitary areas and landfill facilities and it is the intention of the government to intensify the construction of sanitary landfills so that we’re better able to manage refuse across our country,” Minister Dharamlall disclosed.

Guyanese are urged to engage in the 3Rs concept – recycle, reuse and reduce – to contribute to the government’s efforts to keep communities and the country clean.

NewsAmericasNow.com