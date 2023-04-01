3 UWI students awarded BHTA scholarships Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Three students of The University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus who are pursuing courses in tourism and hospitality studies are receiving support from the Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA) on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the Association.

The BHTA recently presented a cheque valued at BBD $20,000 to Principal, Professor Clive Landis, for scholarships to aid students in need of financial assistance.

The awards, presented in partnership with The University of the West Indies, are open to nationals of Barbados who are pursuing full-time or part-time undergraduate studies in the BSc Hospitality and Tourism Management and BSc International Tourism Management programmes at The UWI, Cave Hill Campus.

A total of BBD $4,000 will be disbursed to each recipient for the BSc Hospitality and Tourism Management scholarship over two years, and they are required to maintain good conduct and academic standing with a minimum GPA of 3.0. The scholarships may be revoked if the students fail to maintain these standards.

The funds will cover tuition, amenities fees, books and materials, and the balance will be allocated to subsistence.

A third scholarship valued at BBD $12,000 over three years, will also be presented to one student enrolled at The UWI, Cave Hill Campus enrolled in the BSc International Tourism Management programme. The terms and use of funds for this award are the same.

Chairman of the BHTA, Renee Coppin, stated that her organisation is honoured to contribute to the academic development of aspiring professionals of the hospitality sector.

“The BHTA is very proud to be able to extend its scholarship programme in partnership with the University of West Indies Cave Hill. Having had its workforce reduced by 26 per cent during the pandemic and with the exodus and migration of many workers in the sector, it is especially important that we continue to provide incentives and support to new entrants to this industry at every level.

“We have continually spoken to the need to attract the best and the brightest to tourism and certainly we view this as pivotal to those efforts. UWI is a key partner in research and development of strategies to take the industry forward, we look forward to continuing to work with them.

Professor Landis thanked the BHTA for its support for students of The UWI, and said he is looking forward to a continued partnership with the association.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has shown everyone just how vital the international tourism sector is as the key economic driver of the Barbadian and the regional economy, and it is only right that The University of the West Indies plays a central role in driving this sector,” Landis said.

“It is always the greatest pleasure for a higher education provider like The UWI to receive a scholarship award that helps align the university with the productive sectors in society while providing deserving students the vital financial support that they need to successfully pursue their studies,” he added.

The BHTA scholarships were introduced by the former chairman of the association, Sunil Chatrani.

