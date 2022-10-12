50 Cent And His Son Marquise Jackson Trolls Each Other On IG

Hip-hop fans knew it was only a matter of time before 50 Cent responded to his estranged son Marquise Jackson’s offer of US$6,700 to spend a 24-hour father-son day.

The veteran rapper is not known for shying away from controversies and almost always has his say in the end. The issue began last week when 50’s eldest son, who looks a lot like his dad, offered him a cash reward just for some time. However, his comments were mostly interpreted as being sarcastically driven.

The younger Marquise Jackson had already begun to lose favor with some people because he started the rant off by claiming that the $6,700-a-month child support the “Many Men” rapper shelled out was not enough to sustain his New York City lifestyle. He taunted fans by saying since they think that $6,700 is so much money, then someone should tell his father that he would pay him the allowance for just 24 hours of his time so that they could do everything he wanted to do with him as a kid.

He expressed those feelings in a caption on Instagram under a photo of him sitting next to a series of $100 bills spelling out the word “entitled.”

At least one of 50’s colleagues jumped to his defense. Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., the son of Detroit drug lord Big Meech and the star of 50 Cent’s BMF series, jumped into the comment section and said, “You Stupid @199viq I’ll Take 5 Over There Myself I Might Even Play Some Games With You.”

Even though it took longer than some fans expected, 50 addressed the issue yesterday, October 11. He used Lil Meech’s response on his own Instagram page and still took the opportunity to plug his businesses, including his successful television production career.

The New York native used the trailer for his upcoming BMF (Black Mafia Family) TV series, which airs on STARZ later this month. He added the caption, “@lilmeechbmf and @michaelraineyjr know what’s up stupid! BLOWING MONEY FAST 10.23.22 it’s lit.”

His message was short, but it’s obvious how he felt about his son’s comments. Many fans commented that no one would win in this situation and urged the two to find peace somehow.

Fifty’s 25-year-old son and his mother, 50 Cent’s ex-girlfriend, Shaniqua Tompkins, have had a very strained relationship over the years, and often times its made its way into the public limelight. Marquise chose to open up about how he feels about 50’s child support payments during an Instagram Live conversation with entrepreneur and former rapper Choke No Joke.

“You’re talking about a Forbes lister, you’re talking about someone that has problems with everybody — you can’t just live in any neighborhood. $81K [per year] is not a substantial amount of money!” he said at one point.

Marquise Jackson again respond to 50 Cent by posting a meme of himself on the poster of Power Book III. Instead of labeling it “Raising Marquise.” He wrote on IG, “I’m not stupid I went to private school remember? MY POPS don’t be entitled to your feelings. Ion need not a dollar from u and If you need me to promote your show just say that. Somebody tell starz I got a story to tell we know what the people wanna see.”

The “Candy Shop” rapper has opened up in the past about his and his son’s rocky relationship. In 2020, he explained that he believed it had been caused by his ex’s ill feelings toward him.

“When you pray for success, you don’t necessarily pray for the things that come with it,” he said during Instagram Live interview with Van Lathan. “It’s no such thing as success without jealousy, without envy or entitlement … His mom developed an entitlement that cannot be met, filtering that energy through his actual personal interests.”