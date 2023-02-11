50 Cent Bait Ja Rule Trashes Billboard After Left off 50 Greatest Rappers List

Ja Rule says there is no 50 Greatest Rappers Of All Time list, whether dead or alive, without him being on it. 50 Cent, who has made Ja a regular target on social media, will likely have a field day with this.

The rapper reacted to Billboard’s 50 Greatest Rappers of All Time list released earlier this week which left him off. Many fans of the rapper felt that the snub was disrespectful. In a series of tweets, the rapper addressed the snub as he called out Billboard for seemingly ignoring his extensive and impactful career.

“There ain’t 50 rappers dead, alive or waiting to be born better than me,” he wrote on Twitter. “@billboard congrats to everyone on the list well deserved but check my resume… #ICONN #Vibes.”

The rapper also added some self-validation in his reaction adding in another tweet, “Throw me to the wolves I’ll come back leading the pack… #ICONN #Vibes.”

Ja Rule is an iconic rapper whose electrifying performances still sell out shows despite being in the game for more than 20 years now. He is also well-known around the world, and he shared a photo on Instagram to remind Billboard and others.

“I’m what they call a POLARIZING figure… You can love me or hate me but you will respect me… Men lie Women lie numbers don’t!!!”

Ja Rule is among a handful of rappers with notable contributions to the culture who were left off of the list. Among them are Foxy Brown and a few others. Some rappers were also placed in positions fans disagreed with. For example, Kanye West was not named in the top 5, and Ice Cube, who was listed as No. 18, also disagreed with the publication.

“I don’t f— with Billboard or the editor…Billboard ain’t hip-hop. So, their opinion don’t matter. So, who gives a f—?” he said to TMZ.

Others also called out Billboard for not listing Busta Rhymes, DMX, E40, Jeezy, and a score of other rappers higher up on the list.