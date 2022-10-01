50 Cent Remembers When Coolio Salute Him For Beating Up 3 Guys

50 Cent joins the growing list of artists paying homage to Coolio who tragically lost his life on Wednesday.

The New York native took to his favorite social media platform, Instagram, to share a video of Coolio giving him his nod of approval for fighting three guys. 50 Cent made the post after confirmation that the “Gangsta’s Paradise” rapper had passed away. The successful television exec shared the post, which featured footage of him hanging out with Coolio backstage in Europe, yesterday, September 29. Coolio shared the story hilariously.

“One time I pulled up at this club, you was walking out, and it was three n***s outside talking sh**,” he said. “It was three n****s talking sh*t and security weren’t gonna do nothing and you said, ‘I got this.’ You did your little smile and said, ‘What you say?’ BAM! The n***a slid like seven feet and he was on the ground.”

Coolio also shared a story as he revealed that one of the men tried to run, but 50 grabbed him by the hoodie and delivered another punch which floored the man. Then another of the crew tried to run, but the “Window Shopper” rapper pulled out a Kung Fu move and swept the man sending him to the ground as well.

“I was in the car, I was in the limo. I said, ‘Fif, you a cold n****!’ You said, ‘What’s up, legend.’ That sh*t was fire. I’ll never forget that sh*t,” he added.

Another G-Unit member, Tony Yayo also shared a video with Coolio from the same night, as he also extended his condolences to the West Coast legend.

Coolio passed away on September 28 at the age of 59, and according to his longtime manager, Jarez, he was found lying on the bathroom floor at a friend’s house in Los Angeles, where he was pronounced dead.

Although an official cause of death has not been announced, paramedics suspect that he suffered a cardiac arrest. Countless figures in hip hop have been sharing stories and tributes to the late rapper including Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg, Master P, Xzibit, MC Hammer, and Ice-T.