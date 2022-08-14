50 Cent Uncomfortable Being Called Fat, Details Running With Beyonce Over Jay-Z Beef

50 Cent says he was bothered by fat-shamers after his Super Bowl performance and shared some details about a running he had with Beyonce who confronted him about his beef with Jay-Z.

Beyoncé is often thought to be calm and private with her personal life, but Queen Bey’s Virgo side jumped out to defend her husband during his intense beef with 50 Cent. On Friday, the G-Unit rapper shared that Beyoncé was ready to put hands on him while they were out in public, and he approached her now husband to talk.

According to the “Get Rich or Die Tryin’” rapper, he was in Vegas for an event when Beyoncé hopped over a window ledge to get him and was “ready” to fight him over the beef with Jay-Z.

“She was on, like, a window sill. We was in Vegas,” he said, laughing. “She jumped out, she was like [pulls confrontational face]. And I’m like, Wait, what is you doing? That’s me and JAY-Z’s stuff, this ain’t got nothing to do with you, girl,” 50 says.

“She jumped off the ledge. I was like, ‘Oh, shit!’ I didn’t really know what to do. It was one of those situations where you were like, ‘Woah!’ If you say this to Jay, he’ll look at you and go, ‘Nah, that happened.’”

50 Cent has the hosts of the Breakfast Show cracking up as Charlamagne references the famous incident where Solange beats up Jay-Z for allegedly cheating on Beyoncé while they were all in an elevator as he tells 50 Cent to be grateful Solange was not there.

Beyonce, Jay-Z / IG

“She came like she was ready! Like something was gonna happen! And I’m like, ‘Woah, woah, woah.’ She throwing me off now ’cause I don’t know exactly how to respond to this. You are still Beyoncé. She brought all of the sexy over with that energy jumping off,” 50 Cent added.

“I look at Jay and he go [laughs]. Nah, he’ll tell you … I said, ‘Yo, alright. Whatever.’ ‘Cause really I’m just saying what’s up. But she’s feeling my energy come over because we do say things about each other — it’s a competitive nature, that’s it!” he added.

50 Cent also jokes about the elevator incident with Solange.

“If Solange was there, I would’ve had to reboot! Solange was popping in that elevator like it was nothing. With some gangsta shit going on. Jay couldn’t do nothing, huh?”

50 Cent and Jay-Z’s intense beef lasted in the early 2000s after he threatened the New York rapper in his 1999 song “How to Rob”. Hov also responded on “It’s Hot (Some Like It Hot),” rapping: “Go against Jigga? Your ass is dense/I’m about a dollar; what the fuck is 50 cents?”

Despite him taking shots at Jay-Z over the years, 50 Cent says that the two men are now on good terms, but he did not say whether he is on Beyoncé’s good side as well.

On the other hand, 50 Cent has gotten a taste of his own medicine, and he says that the fat-shaming comments made about him during his Super Bowl Half-Time performance bothered him.

“That sh*t bothers me, man…Yeah ‘I’m like what you talking bout I’m not fat’…. I’ve fluctuated a lot throughout my run you know what I’m saying and it’s just my body type,” he explained as he shared that he is back in the gym and getting his workout in every morning since being trolled.