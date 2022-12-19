$50m fund established to get info on gangs planning to rob businesses Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Government has established a fund of $50 million to reward persons who provide useful information on gangsters, particularly those planning hits and to hijack goods in transit, as well as rob supermarkets locally.

The disclosure comes amid recent cases of armed robberies targeting various business establishments, including petrol stations in Manchester, and Saturday’s theft of a large quantity of cooking oil from a motor truck owned by a local distributor, in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

In making the announcement of the cash reward on Monday, Prime Minister Andrew Holness said police intelligence is suggesting that right across Jamaica, “gangs are organising around trying to rob business places, such as supermarkets and other enterprises, and… hijacking shipments of goods.”

Though the police have been able to foil some of these robberies, Holness said during the Christmas period, it is thought that the targeted enterprises have a lot of cash and goods moving around, making them prime targets.

“You would see the level of organisation behind it; positioning cars, positioning getaway (vehicles), positioning lookouts, and those sorts of things,” he shared.

“Our intelligence is picking it up, and we are moving in on them. Slowly but surely we are getting them,” he added.

However, Holness said the security forces need the public to assist them with information leading to the arrest of such gangsters.

“… We are putting up a fund of $50 million, and depending on the quality of the information you give, you could get a nice Christmas reward,” he stated.

“We want to get people who (are) involved in contract killings, people who are planning to hijack stocks and goods in transit, and people who are planning to rob supermarkets during the Christmas season, and other business places,” Holness indicated.

He said that several family members of cronies are usually aware of their loved ones’ illegal activities.

“The mother sometimes know… Tell us! Because I don’t know how you sleep at nights with your conscience, knowing that your son or your boyfriend or friend involved in these things.

“Tell us, so we can save lives. We want to know of those people planning hits,” Holness urged.

Additionally, he said cash rewards will also be offered to those persons providing information on lotto scamming and other financial crimes.

The prime minister was speaking on Monday at the handing-over ceremony for two homes to the Johnson sisters in Seville Heights, St Ann as part of the process to renovate and transform the Marcus Garvey childhood home into a national heritage site.

NewsAmericasNow.com