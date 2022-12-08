51 new COVID cases recorded over 7-day period; 2.8% positivity rate Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Jamaica’s COVID-19 indicators continue to trend downwards, despite several COVID-19 containment measures being disbanded as the island returns to normal following two years of the global pandemic.

Since announcing that it would end its daily COVID-19 update on September 28, the Ministry of Health and Wellness on Wednesday published its weekly coronavirus update for the period November 28 to December 4.

The island recorded 51 new COVID-19 cases during that period, according to the report that was published on Twitter.

A total of 17 deaths were recorded over the period, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 3,447.

The ministry, through its Twitter account and in response to a Twitter user on Thursday, said “14 of the deaths reported occurred in 2021, and three occurred between January and November 2022.”

Meanwhile, there were 114 recoveries recorded between November 28 and December 4, bringing that tally to 101,947.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 152,669.

Notably, the island recorded a seven-day average positivity rate of 2.8 per cent, based on the samples that were tested.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 27 are females and 24 are females, with ages ranging from 21 days to 92 years.

The case count was made up of St Ann (11), St Catherine (eight), Westmoreland (eight), Kingston and St Andrew (seven), St James (seven), St Mary (three), Trelawny (three), Hanover (one), Portland (one), St Elizabeth (one), and St Thomas (one).

The Health Ministry provided no update on whether there were any persons hospitalised for the respiratory illness during the seven-day period.

