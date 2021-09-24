6ix9ine’s Girlfriend Jade Claims Cardi B Is Lying About Alleged NYC Club Attack

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s girlfriend Jade is outraged after Cardi B allegedly retweets allusions calling her a liar.

You may recall that back in 2019, Cardi B was indicted for assault following some strip club workers accusing her of allegedly sending goons to attack them the previous year. The allegations followed one of the dancers being accused of sleeping with the rapper’s husband, Offset. While the case is still ongoing, there seem to have been some developments that have piqued the interest of fans on social media. The woman and alleged victim is Tekashi 6ix9ine’s girlfriend Jade, who is now calling out Cardi for seemingly addressing the case online in a series of retweets. Ironically, this followed Jade herself answering a question about the very case on social media.

During a recent Instagram Live with DJ Akademiks, Tekashi 6ix9ine and his girlfriend Jade were comfortably snuggled up in bed when they were cunningly questioned about the case.

Akademiks asked if Jade was the girl who was beefing with Cardi B, to which she responded, “Unfortunately.” The social media personality then claimed to have heard that “Cardi’s people did a number on” Jade, but she and 6ix9ine chuckled and unanimously disagreed, stating, “Nah. Never that.”

After the live session started making the rounds, online Cardi fired off a series of retweets from fans rehashing what had essentially just happened. “It’s really just laughable how y’all are STILL trying to spread that lie of ‘cardi sending men to beat up women’ when the woman Cardi allegedly ‘harrassed’ admitted It was a lie. lol,” one fan tweeted, and Cardi reposted. Another fan shared a screenshot of what it means to “do a number on someone” and quoted Jade’s denial, which Cardi also retweeted.

Taking to her Instagram Story to respond, Jade sent a strong message to Cardi, the apparent object of her ire. “A LIE??” Jade wrote with the crying, laughing, and thinking emojis. “DONT PUT WORDS IN MY MOUTH !” she continued. “Everybody knows the truth including your husband . LET’S NOT TAKE IT THERE. DONT RETWEET ANYTHING ABOUT ME OR A CASE THATS FAR FROM OVER !”

After she was accused of sending people to a strip club to attack Jade and her sister, Cardi B was later charged with felony assault and appeared in a New York Court in 2019. The rapper pleaded not guilty to the charges.