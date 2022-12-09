A graceful win: Corporate co cops top awards Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

The GraceKennedy (GK) Group has secured top honours at the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) Best Practices Awards for 2021.

For the second consecutive year, the team copped the Governor General’s Award for Excellence – a prestigious award honouring companies that have upheld international best practices.

In 2004, 2018 and 2020, GK received the coveted award.

Sydoney Johnson (R), corporate secretary & registrar at GK, received the PSOJ/JSE Corporate Governance Award from Dr Marlene Street Forrest, managing director of the Jamaica Stock Exchange at the JSE Best Practices Awards.

GK was also declared winner of the PSOJ/JSE Corporate Governance Award and Annual Report Award and was the first runner-up and second runner up respectively in the Corporate Disclosure and Investor Relations and Website categories.

The awards were announced during a ceremony at the Jamaica Pegasus in Kingston on Wednesday (December 7).

GK Group CEO Don Wehby commented on the win, noting that 2022 is the company’s 100th-year anniversary.

“Our aim has always been excellence in corporate governance and as a global consumer group, we strive to achieve international best practices. This commitment is grounded in the core values established by GK’s founders over 100 years ago – Honesty, Integrity and Trust,” Wehby stated.

He then expressed congratulations to the entire GK team of staff and directors, “for all the work you consistently put in to ensure that we continue to live up to our solid reputation of being a responsible corporate citizen”.

“We are also so grateful for the unwavering support and confidence our business partners, shareholders and customers place in our business. It’s an honour to be recognised in this way by the Jamaica Stock Exchange.”

GraceKennedy has received over 40 Best Practices Awards from the JSE since it was established in 2004.

The JSE Best Practices Awards promote best practice standards for companies listed on the Jamaica Stock Exchange.

Each year awards are handed out to companies listed on the main and junior markets of the Stock Exchange recognising excellence in corporate governance.

NewsAmericasNow.com