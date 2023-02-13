A mother’s plight: Kaylan Dowdie’s $41-million hospital bill Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

After spending 18 months at the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) and amid the continued need for medical care, Kaylan Dowdie’s hospital bill now stands at $41 million.

Veneshia Buckley, the mother of the battered teenager who fought for her life after an alleged attack at a party in November 2020, says she is doing her best.

She told Loop News that she does not intend to neglect her responsibilities where the hospital bill is concerned but admitted that things are difficult.

With the need for medical care ongoing for her now 19-year-old daughter, Buckley said she has not been able to breathe easily and is now saddled with a bill that neither she nor her daughter intentionally incurred.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the case involving those accused of injuring her child, Buckley said she is the one who is constantly embarrassed as a result of the bill that she is unable to pay.

While she said she needs to make better career choices to be able to provide for her family, Buckley said she would be grateful if the Government could assist with a portion of the cost.

Kaylan, then 17 years old, was allegedly beaten by five women while attending an illegal party on November 7, 2020.

The women who reportedly beat and stabbed Kaylan in a brawl were later arrested and charged. They are Shakeema McLeod, otherwise called ‘Keema’; Nadine Aldridge; Yoland Vassell; Timone Williams, otherwise called ‘Rusty’; and Casiann Lewis, otherwise called ‘Chrissy’.

They have been charged with wounding with intent and unlawful wounding. The matter is before the court.

Watch as Buckley talks about her plight in this interview recorded and edited by Marlon Reid.

