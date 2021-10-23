A slam dunk if you need a balance transfer

The content originally appeared on: CNN

0% intro APR for up to 21 months (on both purchases and balance transfers) — This is where The Wells Fargo Reflect℠ Card simply can’t be beat. The card starts with a 0% intro APR on purchases and qualifying balance transfers for 18 months. To make it even better, you can get an intro APR extension of up to three months, for a total of 21 months. All you need to do is make on-time minimum payments during the intro and extension periods.

It’s worth noting that the intro APR applies to balance transfers made within the first 120 days of opening the account. There is also a balance transfer fee of 3% ($5 minimum) on transfers made within the first 120 days and 5% ($5 minimum) on transfers made after that. Those fee amounts are standard among balance transfer credit cards.

No annual fee — The Wells Fargo Reflect℠ Card is designed to help you save money both on credit card interest and other fees. Since it’s a no annual fee card, you don’t need to pay an annual fee to have it.

Cellphone protection — When you pay your monthly cellphone bill with your eligible Wells Fargo credit card, you get up to $600 of cellphone protection (subject to a $25 deductible). This is one of those underrated credit card perks. You don’t need to pay for cellphone insurance out of pocket, and you can still have the peace of mind that your phone is protected.

Special offers — Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can earn cash back statement credits on shopping, dining, and experiences that you pay for with your eligible Wells Fargo card.