A ‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant’s ‘fresh tropical fruit’ blunder cost her a trip to Antigua

It’s always rough to see Wheel of Fortune mistakes go viral, but this one was especially devastating.

On Monday, during Wheel of Fortune’s Teen Week, one contestant made an unfortunate mistake that cost her a trip to Antigua. The puzzle in question was in the “Food & Drink” category, with the answer ending up to be “fresh tropical fruit”.

After successfully guessing “H” at the end of the first word to bring the puzzle down to just one letter, the contestant then guessed “G” instead of “S” to make the answer “fregh tropical fruit”. Given that it’s Teen Week, it’s hard to be angry at the incorrect guess since getting up on stage and going on national television is quite the ask for any teenager.

Just a real unfortunate mistake all around.

