A$AP Rocky Goes After Drake On Kid Cudi’s ‘INSANO’ Over Rihanna Diss

A$AP Rocky is seemingly returning Drake’s diss on his latest guest appearance.

Drake came for Pretty Flacko and his beauty mogul girlfriend on his album For All The Dogs, which dropped in October of last year. Now, it appears Rocky got the chance to return that slight on Kid Cudi’s new album INSANO. The follow-up to 2022’s Entergalactic sports features from Travis Scott, Pharrell Williams, Lil Wayne, Young Thug, DJ Drama, Lil Yachty and even the late XXXTENTACION.

On the track titled “WOW,” which features A$AP Rocky, the rapper delivers a double entendre that appears to be aimed at Drake. “These n***as can’t stomach me, gotta go get a mandrake,” raps Rocky.

A mandrake is a plant native to the Mediterranean region that’s used as a medicinal herb. Its root has historically been used to treat an array of conditions concerning the stomach and more.

Back in October 2023, when Drake released For All The Dogs, many were surprised to hear disses for Rocky and Rih Rih on the album. First on the track “Fear of Heights,” the Canadian rapper slighted the couple, rapping: “Why they make it sound like I’m still hung up on you?/ That could never be/ Gyal can’t run me/ Better him than me/ Better it’s not me.”

He took it even further when he referenced Rihanna’s 2016 album ANTI, which is to date, still her most recent body of work. “I’m anti, I’m anti/ Yeah, and the sex was average with you/ Yeah, I’m anti ’cause I had it with you/ Okay, I’m auntie like your daddy’s sister/ Auntie like a family picture/ And I had way badder bitches than you, TBH/ Yeah, that man, he still with you, he can’t leave you/Y’all go on vacation, I bet it’s Antigua.”

Drake also name-dropped A$AP Rocky on the album track “Another Late Night,” when he rapped: “I ain’t Pretty Flacko, bitch, this shit get really Rocky/ Damn, what? Dirty how I did him in the Wraith.”

No one saw the diss coming, though Drake is notorious for alluding to Rihanna in his songs, which is why he mentions that fans believe he can’t get over her in the first place. In August 2020, Drake appeared on OVO-signed Jamaican dancehall star Popcaan’s album Fixtape, where he rapped about wanting Rihanna to give him another chance.

“You been missing since 2016 / Squid tell me gwaan fix tings / You know that’s my sis and… / When she speak I listen / She swears you’re my Mrs / I say we think different / I-I-I-I see why your heart’s icy / Come baby come come try me / Who you gonna love if you run by me / Too many twist and turns twist and turns (yeah) / Love the way you twist and turn twist and turn (yeah),” he rapped on the 2020 track titled “Twist & Turn” also featuring PartyNextDoor.

At the top of 2019, Drake appeared as a surprise guest at one of Rocky’s concerts. It was later that year that Rocky and Rihanna walked their first red carpet together before confirming their romance the following year and later starting a family together. Could this timeline have been Drake’s villain origin story?