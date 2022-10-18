A$AP Rocky Tells Judge He’s Too Busy For Shooting Victim’s Deposition

A$AP Rocky has filed an application to hold off on his deposition in the civil lawsuit brought by his former friend A$AP Relli.

In documents filed over the weekend, the rapper requested that the judge put off a hearing that would see him being cross-examined by attorneys of Relli. The rapper was sued by his former friend for damages following a shooting allegedly by Rocky.

While the matter has been moving apace, A$AP Rocky has asked a judge to postpone his appearance for the deposition on October 19 as he is very “busy” reportedly with his music career, plans for touring, and business ventures that include traveling abroad, Radar Online reported.

The rapper had agreed to be deposed on November 16, but the plaintiff’s lawyer wanted him to appear on October 19 has threatened the “Fashion Killa” with court sanctions if he doesn’t show up on that date.

Rocky’s team said that the rapper is an “award-winning international recording artist, recording executive and music producer, recording, touring and performing worldwide,” who also “oversees several other business ventures including collaborations with national and international brands.”

The lawyer added that Rocky’s “various commitments and obligations substantially impose upon his time and professional schedule,” which affects his schedule to appear on the date that Relli’s team is demanding.

Relli claims that he was injured by a shot fired by the rapper ‘DMB” rapper. The civil suit is before the court simultaneously as Rocky faces criminal charges filed by the LAPD.

In the civil suit, Relli is suing the rapper for damages for assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress using boilerplate language.

He claims that the rapper invited him to a location in Hollywood in November 2021, and he shot him after an argument.

“As a result of being placed in fear of immediate grievous bodily harm,” the victim “suffered and continues to suffer physical, mental and emotional injuries,” Relli’s lawsuit read.

Last month, Rocky replied to Relli’s lawsuit saying that Relli’s actions to start and instigate an altercation and intentional acts of third parties contributed to the damages he suffered.

The rapper also denied being guilty of the offenses and said he was being extorted by his jealous friend.

“Rocky didn’t commit a crime. It was an extortion attempt by a former associate, who threatened to make false criminal accusations if Rocky didn’t pay him,” it said.

A decision by the judge is pending.