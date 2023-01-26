Abiola Grant earns pro contract in Croatia Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Barbadian footballer Abiola Grant has signed with Croatian Division Two club, NK Solin.

The 20-year-old forward has several caps as a junior footballer for Barbados, representing the island at the U15, U17 and U20 levels. He made two appearances for the Under-17 team in the 2019 CONCACAF U-17 Championship and has netted seven times for Barbados during his youth international career.

“This is a great feeling for me to sign another contract. The environment is great with the players, coaches, president and sports director and they have really made me feel at home and this helped me to make my decision very easy. This is a very big move for me and I am grateful.

“It is time to settle myself and try to play much harder and make the first team and get a lot of minutes. My main goal right now is to get into the first eleven. I want to seal my position in the squad,” Grant said.

Last January, Grant joined Bre?ice 1919 of the Slovenian Second League.

In February 2021, he went on a two-week trial with Kazincbarcikai SC in the Hungarian Nemzeti Bajnoks?g II and later signed for the club for the remainder of the 2020-21 season. After numerous trials and offers from other clubs in Hungary, he joined FK Radni?ki Sremska Mitrovica in the Serbian first league.

The Barbados Football Association (BFA) congratulated Grant on “leading the way” for fellow national players.

“It is fantastic news that Abiola has secured a new contract. It shows that home grown players can have an opportunity and pathway from Barbados given the right chances. It is up to us now as a federation and a country to raise the standards of Barbados football to help create more pathways for these players.

Abiola is leading the way; this is great for his career and obviously I’m really happy for him to get his next move to Croatia and I wish him all the best,” remarked TBFA technical director Emmerson Boyce.

NewsAmericasNow.com