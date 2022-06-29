Academy Awards Honor For Martinique Born Film Director

Martinique born film maker Euzhan Palcy.

By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, BROOKLYN, NY, Mon. June 27, 2022: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is set to honor Martinique-born film director Euzhan Palcy with an Honorary Award at the Academy’s 13th Governors Awards this November.

The awards is set for Saturday, November 19, 2022, in Los Angeles, CA. The iconic filmmaker, who notably directed Rue Cases-Nègres in 1983 which garnered 17 international awards, will received the prestigious statuette in tribute to her entire career and impact as a trailblazer in the film history.

Euzhan Palcy will be celebrated in Hollywood along with three other artists who have made indelible contributions to the film industry: Americans Michael J. Fox and Diane Warren, and Australian director Peter Weir.

Palcy is the first Black woman to have directed a major Hollywood studio film with A Dry white season starring Marlon Brando, Donald Sutherland, and Susan Sarandon. Her remarkable journey in the movie industry started with her widely acclaimed debut film Sugar Cane Alley, that earned her numerous accolades including the Venice Film Festival Silver Lion as well as the Best first feature film award at the Cesar Awards (French Oscars), both for which she was the first Black director awarded.

“Once again, Euzhan Palcy puts the spotlight on her native Martinique, with her dedication, hard work and internationally recognized accomplishments,” said Bénédicte di Geronimo, Martinique Tourism Commissioner. “We are so proud of having such a strong female figure who has tremendously impacted cinema and continues to inspire generations to come, in this industry and beyond.”