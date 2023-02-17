Additional staff assigned to School Meals Department Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Following Friday’s strike action at School Meals Department’s Harbour Road Centre, the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training (METVT) has assigned additional staff to the location.

Employees at the School Meals Department walked off the job on Friday, February 17, citing that staff shortages at the Harbour Road location were leading to burnout.

In an issued statement, the Ministry of Education guaranteed that operations will resume as normal next week.

“The stoppage occurred because workers were dissatisfied with the level of staffing at the Centre, occasioned by vacation, medical leave and recent retirements, and as a result the Ministry moved immediately to reassign additional personnel to that centre.”

“In the meanwhile, METVT is assuring all its stakeholders that action is already being taken to ensure that enough workers are in place to guarantee the on-time delivery of meals to schools when classes resume next week, ” the media release said.

The Ministry revealed that meals were delivered on time to nearly 100 schools across the island. However, due to the work stoppage, one school did not receive meals, and those that arrived late at three others were returned.

NewsAmericasNow.com