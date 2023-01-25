Advocate workers paid in full, less taxes Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

The staff of Barbados Advocate on Fontabelle, St Michael have finally received their outstanding wages and salaries.

Today, January 25, 2023, staff of Barbados’s oldest newspaper are singing songs of praise and joy. Even staff members who have since resigned are grateful to be getting their dues as well.

For many these almost two years of inconsistent pay and irregular payment terms were becoming an overbearing mental as well as financial burden.

One employee under anonymity told Loop News:

“This gives some serious much-needed relief to all of us who were suffering these past 18 months.”

For 18 months the pay was delayed by months and then the payment terms went to half salary per month, with some staff in November being offered quarter salary.

When this new year 2023 rolled around, as of January, some staff at the Barbados Advocate were now being paid for April 2022.

Today ‘s payout for many equates 10 months of salary, less income tax and National Insurance Scheme contributions.

Some staff members told Loop News that when another section of the press shared the news in early January, two weeks ago, that the injunction was lifted by the High Court, it made people believe their relief would have been immediate. They said, unfortunately many did not understand that was but just one part of the process. Next was paperwork and approvals and more steps, before today could be reached.

The High Court decision at the beginning of the month released the main account of the late Sir Anthony Bryan, who owned Barbados’s 128-year-old paper.

Sir Anthony was at the helm of the Barbados Advocate from 2000. He truly cherished the fact that he was the first black publisher to own the newspaper since it began printing in 1895.

Sir Anthony died in June 2020.

