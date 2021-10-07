African scientists’ historic malaria breakthrough celebrated by peers

Dr. Akpaka Kalu, WHO Regional Advisor for Tropical and Vector-borne Disease, said positive results from ongoing pilot programs of malaria vaccinations in three African countries — Ghana, Malawi and Kenya — had led the organization to recommend widespread use of RTS,S/AS0 or Mosquirix among children in sub-Saharan Africa.

“The datasets that were generated in these studies and field trials were by African scientists,” Kalu said.

The vaccine, a product of 30 years of research, was developed by British drug manufacturer GlaxoSmithKline in collaboration with Seattle-based health nonprofit PATH and a network of African research centers, with partial funding from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the WHO said.

Kalu said there are ongoing discussions to transfer vaccine manufacturing technology to Africa as facilities on the continent build out local infrastructure to produce Covid-19 vaccines.

