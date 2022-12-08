Aidonia’s son took his final breath in parents’ arms Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

‘Lalo’ Lawrence, the brother and manager of Aidonia, in a post to his Instagram account, expressed the struggle the Lawrence family is facing as they wrestle with the grim reality of the death of the entertainer’s son, nine-year-old Khalif Lawrence.

Khalif lost his battle with cancer on Saturday, December 3.

Khalif Lawrence (Photo: Instagram/Kimberly__megan)

A press release from Burke Bodley Limited on Monday described the nine-year-old as “brave” and disclosed that he was diagnosed in August of 2019. According to the release, he took his final breath in his parents’ arms.

“One of the most tragic events is the loss of a child and both Sheldon (Aidonia) and his wife Kimberly Lawrence are grief-stricken at the loss of their only child,” the release said, adding that Khalif’s entire family deeply appreciates the outpouring of prayer, love and support during their most difficult time.

The release also said they are grateful that people will continue to respect their privacy and understand that no interviews will be granted during this sad time.

Aidonia’s manager said in his IG post: “There are few words to adequately express the deep pain and sorrow we feel right at this time. During this time of bereavement, the Lawrence family asks that all persons exercise regard for their privacy as we struggle to come to terms with the unfortunate event.”

“We thank everyone who has reached out in a myriad of ways and ask for your continued love and prayers during this very difficult time,” he concluded.

The dancehall fraternity and, by extension, social media users, have been expressing condolences to Aidonia, given name Sheldon Lawrence, and his wife since the news of their son’s death.

Among them are queen of dancehall Spice, Shaggy, Bounty Killer and Beenie Man.

NewsAmericasNow.com