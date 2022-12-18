Airports Are Run On Fees Not Petty Politics

Black Immigrant Daily News

VC Bird International airport

Observation:

Airports around the world have come a bevy of commercial activity as more shops and aviation industries and services are encouraged to set up business within the airport terminals and the surrounding lands.

Some countries have even established Special Aviation Economic Zones around and even including airports, which attract aerospace economic development. Global air travel requires global maintenance where aircraft require nose-in, or tail-in hangar space to fix small or serious mechanical problems as may occur far away from base.

Airports are no longer expected to lean into the scarce national funds to support their operations, when airlines and passengers provide a captive market for enterprising businesses who pay substantial fees to operate at an airport, and in particular international gateways to North America, and Europe.

The business of Airports is growing worldwide, and airport real estate is in high demand, as business aircraft find themselves in strange countries known for rare and raw materials, or exclusive high-end private clubs and islands which attract the rich, the famous and the royals.

Airports respond positively to capability combined with a feasible business plan that fits into the demands of an International airport. Airport management is not biased or protective, as the principles of aviation are offended at any stifling of competition.

In First and Second world airports, the security and growth of airports is managed by strict agencies like the FAA in the U.S. and the CAA in the UK where their authority is backed by the highest levels of the State.

The protection and oversight of seriously educated and experienced individuals, devoid of politics, and mindful of the Rules, Regulations and Transparency demanded by aviation, is an imperative for any country which expects to succeed in airport management and control.

The developing world has has to learn everything about aviation from First & Second world owners of the industry, backed by Aviation Ministries which for the most part are staffed by learners on the job.

The regionalization of Civil Aviation agencies on our islands was established to render regulatory oversight from an established center of knowledge, in a global membership in the International Civil Aviation Organization.

Antigua established Antigua Barbuda Airports Authority in 2006, but had got stalled in its development, mainly because of its use as a political tool in the country’s attracting Foreign Direct Investment.

First the Stanford freedom from rules enticed the government to allow his company to purchase airport lands in an international airport, something not ever done. As a consequence of failed aviation oversight, Stanford was able to commit a crime from an aviation base in Antigua, which was spread to 130 countries around the world.

The global catastrophe has not taught Antigua airport any serviceable lessons, and Rules, Regulations, and Transparency are still not applied to ensure the international safety and security demands of aviation.

The serious concept of Airport Fees not only provides for the expenditure of the airport, but also allows the expansion of airport services as the industry increases in new areas of development.

Recently in Antigua we have seen a new helicopter business, and a fully recognized International Service Provider, denied doing business on R10, in order to protect one FBO and one established helicopter business; further, a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) sent out globally stopped the local,operators, LIAT, CAS, ASA, DSA, & Express Handlers & sole Fuelers Rubis Caribbean, from doing business on R10, specifically thereby protecting business for two Foreign Direct Investors who operate on Runway 10.

In Civil Aviation protectionism is frowned on, but in the developing world unless this sanctionable breach is drawn to the attention of the International Regulatory agencies like FAA, ICAO and CAA, it is very easy to hide serious infractions from the visiting inspectors, whose quarterly inspections are carefully excluded from the soft areas, with extra hospitality thrown in to obscure the deficiencies.

Fees are being waived by ABAA, and protectionism has been installed on R10 which only encourages corruption.

