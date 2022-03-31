Alkaline Plots “New Rules” Return To Jamaica After Successful Miami Show

Alkaline sets his eyes on Kingston for another staging of his New Rules festival.

The dancehall deejay is set to perform in Jamaica as part of his ongoing New Rules series. The first staging New Rules this year took place in Florida last Sunday and was widely successful as fans turned out to see Alkaline and a host of other artists take the stage including Mavado, Kranium, Wayne Wonder, and more.

According to Ricardo “Shuzzr” Smith, Alkaline’s spokesperson, the stage show will be held in Jamaica very soon.

“An announcement should be made later this week as it relates to the staging of New Rules in Jamaica,” he was quoted as saying to the Jamaica Observer.

Sunday’s event is among the first dancehall stage shows to be held this year. The event took place at the Miramar Regional Amphitheatre in Florida, which saw Alkaline and several Jamaican acts, including Dovey Magnum, newcomer 450, Grammy-nominated singer Wayne Wonder, Billboard-charting artiste Kranium, and Mavado giving fans excellent performances.

“Alkaline stood in profound strength and humility. He unleashed a slew of hits from his extensive catalogue while performing in unison with his band to an energetic audience while in high ‘Vendetta’ energy. His formula remains undisputed, with him still holding the keys to the city,” Smith recollected about the energetic performance from the “Champion Boy”.

Alkaline’s sister and manager, Kereena Beckford, added that the stage show in Jamaica is likely to take place around the summertime.

“I would like to thank all of our sponsors, the team, and the artists who performed. There has been a lot of inquiries about New Rules Jamaica, and we would like to let the fans know that we will be announcing the details in the coming days. But it’s looking like summer 2022, plus other surprises of course.”

The stage show was first held in Jamaica in 2017 and has visited New York and then Florida.

With Jamaica recently lifting all bans on events this month, several other stage shows and festivals like Reggae Sumfest are set to come back on stream around the summer period.