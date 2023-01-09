Alkaline x Givenchy relationship blossoms in new campaign Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

The work doesn’t stop for dancehall recording artiste and Givenchy muse Alkaline, who was cast as the star of the brand’s latest campaign.

The Spoil You deejay may have been spoiled with preferential treatment from the Givenchy team – led by the label’s creative director Matthew M Williams.

Last summer it was announced that Alkaline, who has had a very minimalist approach to fashion, inspired the designer’s first menswear effort.

Alkaline for Givenchy Spring/Summer 22 collection.

Williams, who’s the creative director of the storied fashion house Givenchy, zoomed in on Alkaline’s personal style, which he admits, was the inspiration for his first standalone menswear collection for the brand.

Today, images surfaced of Givenchy’s Spring/Summer campaign, shot in Paris by the designer, and features – you guessed it – Alkaline!

The artiste wore all black in the three images that have been released. The pieces included a blazer, a pair of trousers with an openwork design at the knees; a beanie; a trench coat; some futuristic metallic shades, and shoes that appeared to be rubber clogs with a matte version as well.

At this moment, #TeamAlkaline has no feedback or comment on the collaboration; but let’s see what the future holds for the Mek Di Money deejay.

NewsAmericasNow.com