Alleged murderer of UK lawmaker David Amess had terrorist links, court hears

Ali Harbi Ali, 25 and from London, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court for a hearing that lasted 13 minutes, the UK’s PA Media news agency reported.

The court heard that Ali had started planning to kill a Member of Parliament two years ago, initially focusing on two other politicians. He reportedly visited the Houses of Parliament, the home of one MP and the constituency surgery of the other in order to carry out reconnaissance, PA added.

Ali traveled from his home in London to meet with Amess after saying he would be moving to the constituency, according to prosecutors.

