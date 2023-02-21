American Airlines apologises to PM Rowley after courtesies were denied Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

American Airlines has written to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, apologising for the treatment he received at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport last week.

The letter of apology, signed by the airline’s Managing Director, International Government Affairs Robert A Wirick was received on Carnival Monday.

American’s apology comes as the Guyanese Government complained that Dr Rowley and St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves were denied the usual courtesies extended to heads of government at the airport.

Both prime ministers were in Guyana to participate in the Guyana Energy Conference and Expo 2023 and were preparing to depart Guyana for The Bahamas, via Miami, on February 15 to attend the 44th Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community in Nassau.

Wirick’s letter to the Prime Minister stated: “On behalf of American Airlines, please accept my sincerest apology for not proactively approving the request for expedited treatment and the inconvenience caused during your departure from Guyana’s Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

“We sincerely regret that we fell short of your expectations while traveling from Guyana to Miami to connect on a flight to The Bahamas for the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) summit.”

Usual courtesies extended would allow check-in procedures to be conducted on their behalf. Instead, American Airlines insisted that Dr Rowley and his delegation, who were in the Government-operated VIP Lounge, present themselves at the check-in counter.

The courtesies were requested in advance by the Government of Guyana.

On being denied the courtesies, the Prime Minister and delegation complied with the request to present themselves at the American Airlines check-in counter to complete the procedures, without incident.

The Ministry of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs noted that protocol officials from Guyana and from Trinidad and Tobago interacted with the airline staff to complete the check-in of the Prime Minister.

The Ministry said protocol staff were professional and efficient in their handling of the matter and avoided further inconvenience or embarrassment to the Prime Minister. The delegation travelled to Nassau without further incident.

