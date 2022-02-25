Analysis: Europe in a bind on Ukraine response

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)It was only a week ago that the major powers and institutions that hold the Western alliance together were triumphant in their unity over Russia’s aggression toward Ukraine.

What a difference a full-scale invasion has made.

On Friday morning, Ukraine’s visibly exasperated President Volodymyr Zelensky said: “This morning, we are defending our country alone,” following Russia’s ground invasion of the capital, Kyiv.

He said that while Russia was hit with sanctions by the most powerful countries in the world, “these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved.”

Onlookers survey the damage at a residential building that was hit in an alleged Russian airstrike in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on February 25.

According to his tweets, what Zelensky wants is greater military assistance from his allies, including a no-fly zone, and for sanctions to be tightened on Moscow. One of his chief complaints is that Russia was not cut off from SWIFT after the invasion — a high-security messaging network that connects thousands of financial institutions around the world.

Based on the escalation in fighting, Zelensky can reasonably claim that the unified Western response has not had the immediate effect of deterring Vladimir Putin and his regime from invading Ukraine.

