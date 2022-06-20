Analysis: Macron tried to make the center the biggest force in France. It didn’t work

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)There’s no escaping the fact that losing his parliamentary majority in legislative elections this weekend is a major blow to French President Emmanuel Macron.

While his centrist alliance, Ensemble!, took the largest share in Sunday’s second round of elections — winning 245 out of 577 seats — it was short of the 289 required for an absolute majority.

Macron’s coalition will now attempt to build alliances in parliament so that it can pass legislation.

Prime Minister ?lisabeth Borne said on Sunday night: “As of tomorrow, we will work on building an action-oriented majority. There is no alternative to that coalition to guarantee our country’s stability and enact the necessary reforms.”

Those reforms include raising the retirement age and having a more pro-business agenda, both of which have been met with opposition from across the political spectrum, including protests during Macron’s first term. He also wants to push for greater integration within the European Union and has pitched himself as the bloc’s de facto leader since former German Chancellor Angela Merkel left office last year.

