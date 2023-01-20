Another earthquake recorded off Antigua and Barbuda

Black Immigrant Daily News

UWI, SRC – Manual Earthquake Location

DATE AND TIME:2023-01-20 1:14 pm (Local Time)2023-01-20 17:14 (UTC)

MAGNITUDE:3.7

LOCATION:Latitude: 17.29NLongitude: 61.50WDepth: 3 km

NEARBY CITIES:Saint John’s, Antigua and Barbuda, 43 km, NEPoint-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe, 115 km, NBasseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis, 137 km, E*distance and direction to epicenter

If you felt this earthquake, please tell us (https://uwiseismic.com/connect/earthquake-feedback/)

DISCLAIMER: The event is located by a seismological computational system, therefore, it is a PRELIMINARY result and this may vary when new additional data are processed.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP

NewsAmericasNow.com