Another earthquake recorded off Antigua and Barbuda

Black Immigrant Daily News
UWI, SRC – Manual Earthquake Location
DATE AND TIME:2023-01-20 1:14 pm (Local Time)2023-01-20 17:14 (UTC)
MAGNITUDE:3.7
LOCATION:Latitude: 17.29NLongitude: 61.50WDepth: 3 km
NEARBY CITIES:Saint John’s, Antigua and Barbuda, 43 km, NEPoint-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe, 115 km, NBasseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis, 137 km, E*distance and direction to epicenter
If you felt this earthquake, please tell us (https://uwiseismic.com/connect/earthquake-feedback/)
DISCLAIMER: The event is located by a seismological computational system, therefore, it is a PRELIMINARY result and this may vary when new additional data are processed.
CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP
NewsAmericasNow.com