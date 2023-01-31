Antigua Airways sees suspension as opportunity to optimize its resources and improve customer satisfaction

Black Immigrant Daily News

Antigua Airways imposter forces suspension of flights

It has been an excruciating few days for the new airline Antigua Airways. According to information minister Melford Nicholas, another company (unknown to the government) was conducting charter services for the same African route whilst disguising itself as Antigua Airways.

In an announcement made on January 28, 2023, Nicholas stated that Antigua Airways’ efforts were “imitated” by another operator. “The objective of that other charter was to use Antigua as a steppingstone for persons going to other jurisdictions” Nicholas added. The information minister explained further that the jurisdictions are mainly South American countries—intending to gain access to the southern border of the United States.

Given this discovery, Antigua Airways executives have decided to suspend operations to curb these scandalous activities.

The suspension is a devastating halt to the airline’s mission to connect two regions that share such a rich history.

The airline was airborne and looking forward to soaring many more miles and connecting many more people.

Though the suspension is a setback, The airline is taking this time to not only optimize its resources and improve customer satisfaction but also to reevaluate and implement new strategies to remain the pride of the Caribbean.

The success of the inaugural flight will be embedded in our minds with the optimism that one day the regions will connect with non-stop services perpetually.

NewsAmericasNow.com