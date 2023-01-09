Antigua and Barbuda Wellness Month goes into full swing

Black Immigrant Daily News

From a fast-paced ‘Soca-robix’ session on an award-winning beach, to a plant-based brunch in a herbal garden, and a meditative yoga experience in the countryside, the new Antigua and Barbuda Wellness Month held this January showcases a spectrum of wellness experiences available in Antigua and Barbuda.

“Antigua and Barbuda Wellness Month aims to bring greater awareness to many of our destination’s wellness offerings,” said Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority’s Wellness Pillar Lead and Director of Tourism (Ag) Canada, Tameka Wharton.

“Considering wellness in our daily lives is no longer a nice-to-have, it is a must-have and Antigua and Barbuda has an array of products, services, professionals, and natural assets to enhance the wellness journey of our guests. As we ramp up our marketing and promotional efforts across our source markets, we invite everyone in Antigua and Barbuda to participate in the Antigua and Barbuda Wellness Month activities.”

A mocktail making session hosted by the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority on social media kicked off the month, as the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority’s Donyelle Browne, introduced online viewers to a refreshing pomegranate cocktail for those participating in ‘Dry January.’ Get your coconut water, pomegranate juice and other ingredients to make this cocktail for Antigua and Barbuda Wellness Month and throughout the year. Follow the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism social media pages to be a part of the next mocktail session on January 30, 2023, with award-winning mixologist Altino Spencer.

Featured during the month is the sunset beach Socarobix. Get the ultimate beach workout on the stunning Dickenson Bay Beach, with fitness expert Tony ‘Tiger’ Jacobs of Tiger Fitness.

The high-energy and charismatic ‘Tiger’ brings the party to this fitness experience with a combination of waist-pelting soca moves and high-kicks to tone the muscles. Join this free experience on January 13 at 5 p.m.

Antigua and Barbuda has a range of hiking trails leading to gorgeous, untouched locations. On January 14, the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority teams up with Antigua and Barbuda’s Wellness Weekend Ambassador Tricia Greenaway and Wadadli Trailblazers to explore a new trail that takes hikers to the pristine Rendezvous Beach. The hike is open to the public. Hikers should prepare to move off from Falmouth Cricket Field at 5:45 a.m. Meeting time: 5:30 a.m.

Zumba and Brunch with Celene Senhouse and Chef Jermaine ‘Bushbungalow’ Jonas will also be showcased during the month. The fun collaboration sees Zumba instructor Celene Senhouse teaming up with Bushbungalow for a fun Zumba class with easy-to-follow moves, followed by a farm-to-table, plant-based lunch on offer by Chef Jermaine. This event takes place on January 29 at 10:30 a.m. at Colesome Farm. Zumba session: EC$20.

Antigua and Barbuda Wellness Month also highlights a newly launched Meditation Circle at Antigua Vintage Tea House hosted by Most High Union. Every Sunday, this month and for the rest of the year, enjoy a thirty-minute guided meditation with King Jaheali, followed by refreshments that include local teas, and vegan or non-vegan desserts.

