Motorists in Antigua and Barbuda will pay EC$1.55 less for a gallon of gasoline and $2.54 for diesel at the pumps from tomorrow.

In a letter to West Indies Oil Company (WIOC), Finance Secretary Whitfield Harris said the government is deciding to pass on the reduction in the cost of fuel to customers.

The price of gasoline will be EC$13.99 per gallon and diesel will be EC$14.25.

The tax on fuel will be 3.28 for gasoline and 1.48 for diesel.

