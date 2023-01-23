Applications Open for 2024 Young Leaders of the Americas Initiative Fellowship Program

Black Immigrant Daily News

The U.S. Embassy in Bridgetown is pleased to announce the opening of the application period for the Young Leaders of the Americas Initiative (YLAI) Fellowship Program. Through the YLAI Fellowship, up to 280 business and social entrepreneurs from across the Caribbean, Latin America and Canada build leadership skills and collaborate with U.S. host organizations and mentors to address shared business challenges. Applications are now being accepted at https://ylai.state.govthrough February 15, 2023. Launched in 2015, YLAI is the Department of State’s flagship program to empower emerging entrepreneurs from the Western Hemisphere to enable the full economic potential of the region’s citizens. Combining a fellowship program, an active and open online network, and ongoing activities organized by U.S. embassies and consulates, YLAI fosters prosperity, inclusive development, and democratic values. YLAI also promotes U.S. business models, increased trade, and job creation. The YLAI Fellowship Program is funded by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs and implemented by IREX. To apply for the YLAI fellowship program, and to join the free YLAI Network, please visit https://ylai.state.govor visit the U.S. Embassy website at www.bb.usembassy.gov.

NewsAmericasNow.com