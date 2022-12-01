Armed Bandits threaten and rob two Women and a Youth in two Separate Incidents; Police searches turn up no Suspects

Black Immigrant Daily News

SOURCE: REAL NEWS

A teenager and two women are the latest victims of robbery in which gun-toting bandits made off with valuables and money.

A Gambles woman has reported to the Police that she and her friend, of the same address, were robbed of their personal belongings by a masked gunman.

Reportedly, the women were on their way home from work at about 3 a.m. on November 28, and were walking from south to north on Kentish Road.

Upon reaching the stop light near the King George V Grounds and Kentish Road, a man approached them from an alley.

He was dressed in dark clothing, with a hooded shirt over his head and a coloured mask on his face, while holding a black handgun, the women say.

Reports are that he pointed the gun at them and demanded their bags and phones.

He then grabbed the bags and ran off in an easterly direction.

Further reports are that one of the bags contained EC$400.00 and an iPhone 11 Pro Max and the other woman’s purse contained EC$600 and a Samsung A13.

The robber is described as about 5 feet 7 inches tall, of a slim build, and dark in complexion.

A search was carried out in the area for the stolen items and any person fitting the description, but without success.

Meanwhile, a Barnes Hill man took his 16-year-old son, from Branch Avenue, Ottos, to the Police.

The father reported that a man whom his son does not know approached him with a cutlass and stole his Samsung A21 cell phone.

This offence reportedly occurred at about 3:30 p.m. on November 28 on a by-road in the vicinity of Wireless Road.

A search was carried out for the perpetrator without success.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP

NewsAmericasNow.com