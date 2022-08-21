Ashanti Takes Subtle Jab At Irv Gotti And Previews New Song

Ashanti ate and left no crumbs as the singer popped out looking sexy and unbothered at her close friend Fat Joe’s birthday on Saturday night.

Wearing a sliver metallic dress that draped her curves and showed enough skin, a stunning Ashanti strutted in shiny heels. The R&B singer also previewed her new song in the video. The song has yet to have a title or release date, but Ashanti recently revealed that she has been working on new music as well as re-recording her master recordings.

“Sometimes ya gotta leave the trash behind,” she captioned the post.

Ashanti was recently the subject of wide publicity after her ex-boss and Murder Inc. co-owner, Irv Gotti, made several allegations that he and the singer had been involved in a sexual relationship. Irv became bitter as he also discussed the time he found out that Ashanti was in a relationship with Nelly, as he insinuated that she had betrayed him.

Irv Gotti is also angry at Ashanti, who has sought to recover her masters from him and her efforts to re-record her albums that she made under Murder Inc. Gotti appeared on Drink Champs, where he screamed about Ashanti taking away the monies he makes from her songs.

Ashanti has not responded to any of the comments by Gotti. She was not spotted in public until recently at Fat Joe’s birthday party.

“Screaming Happy Birthday to my bro!!! Thank u Joe for everything always!!! Always holding me down no matter what! Love u!”

Meanwhile, it appears that Irv Gotti was not invited to Fat Joe’s birthday. Joe recently criticized Irv for speaking on Ashanti and disrespecting more than 20 years since he and the singer worked together and purportedly dated. Joe also hinted that Ja Rule should have stood up to the iconic hip-hop producer.

Among those who did attend Fat Joe’s birthday was Busta Rhymes, who commented on Ashanti’s unfading beauty and gave a throwback performance, Gayle King, Mary J. Blige, Jim Jones, Don Pooh, and others.