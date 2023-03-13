Assault With Intent to Rob Incident Being Investigated

Black Immigrant Daily News

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 12, 2023 (RSCNPF): The Police are investigating an incident in which a masked assailant attempted to rob a woman of her bag in the Camps area.

Investigations so far have revealed that sometime after 11 p.m. on March 11, 2023, a masked assailant approached a woman who was walking towards her home, and demanded that she hand over her bag. The assailant attempted to take the bag away. The woman resisted and screamed for help and the assailant fled the scene.

Nothing was taken from the victim nor was she injured during the incident.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing. Persons with information about this incident are asked to contact the Basseterre Police Station by dialing 465-2241, their nearest Police Station or the crime hotline at 707.

NewsAmericasNow.com