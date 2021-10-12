At least 15 dead after heavy rainfall and flooding in northern China

The province experienced its worst flooding this month since records began, meteorological official Wang Wenyi said at a news conference Tuesday, adding the province’s average rainfall in October was 13 times that of the same period in a normal year.

At least 1.75 million people have been affected by the flooding, which has caused at least 19,500 houses to collapse and seriously damaged another 18,200 homes, local emergency management official Wang Qirui said at the news conference. Three people remain missing, Wang Qirui added.

According to Wang Qirui, the heavy rainfall and floods have caused an estimated direct economic loss of more than 5 billion Chinese yuan ($775 million) in the province.

The heavy rains also forced the closures of 60 coal mines in Shanxi, according to a statement released Saturday by the provincial government’s Emergency Management Bureau. Shanxi is China’s largest coal mining hub, accounting for a quarter of the country’s coal production.

