At least 20 people killed in Ecuador prison riot

(CNN)Ecuadorian authorities said Monday they are in “total control” of a prison in the south of the country after a riot broke out the day before, killing at least 20 inmates.

Violence at the Turi prison, near the city of Cuenca, started early Sunday due to a leadership dispute among incarcerated members of a gang known as The Wolves, Gen. Carlos Cabrera, the commander of Ecuador’s national police force, told reporters at a press conference.

Cabrera said 19 of the victims were killed due to “acts of violence” and one was killed after ingesting a chemical substance. At least 11 others were injured, CNN Espanol reported.

Police and military are seen outside Turi prison on Monday.

Authorities are working to identify the bodies of the victims to inform their relatives, he added.

Five other inmates were injured during the riot, authorities added.

