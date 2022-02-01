At least 22 dead in Ecuador landslide

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)At least 23 people have died after heavy rainfall triggered a landslide on Monday in Quito, Ecuador, authorities said.

Quito’s mayor Santiago Guarderas told reporters on Tuesday that 47 people were injured, including two that were left in critical condition as a result of the disaster. Seven have been discharged from hospital, he said.

Authorities have warned the death toll could rise as workers continue to remove debris, the mayor added.

“We saw this immense black river that was dragging along everything, we had to climb the walls to escape,” resident Alba Cotacachi, who evacuated her two young daughters from their home, told Reuters.

“We are looking for the disappeared,” Cotacachi said.

