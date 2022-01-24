At least 8 dead in stampede at soccer game in Cameroon

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Douala, Cameroon (CNN)At least eight people were killed and 50 people injured after a stampede during an Africa Cup of Nations match in the Cameroonian capital Monday, state broadcaster Cameroon Radio Television reported.

The crush occurred as fans attempted to access Olembe Stadium in Yaound? to watch the match between Cameroon and Comoros.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF), which organizes the Africa Cup of Nations, said it was aware of the incident.

“CAF is currently investigating the situation in order to obtain more details about these incidents. We are in constant communication with the Cameroonian authorities and the local organizing committee,” a CAF spokesperson said in a statement.

CAF Secretary-General Veron Mosengo-Omba is set to visit the victims in Yaound?, the statement said.

