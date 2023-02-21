Atomica wins Horse of the Year Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

ATOMICA, who romped the $6 million Jamaica Cup in November to obliterate FURTHER AND BEYOND’s mark set in 2021 by almost three seconds, was on Monday named ‘Horse of the Year’ by a 15-member committee.

The Oakridge Farm’s talented three-year-oldchestnut filly on the day rebounded from a disappointing fifth in the October 22 Gold Cup at seven furlongs, her second defeat in nine starts, by repelling Jamaica St Leger winner BLUE VINYL in a race to the clubhouse turn and taking charge down the backstretch.

She sped away in the stretch run to clock 1:57.3, two seconds and four-fifths faster than FURTHER AND BEYOND’s 2:00.2 clocked in the inaugural race.

The Gary Subratie conditioned filly beat out Gold Cup hero MAHOGANYand EXCESSIVE FORCEfor the coveted award.

At the end of the season, ATOMICAearned $14,183,150 by virtue of winning seven races from 10 starts.

Her other victories came in the Thornbird Stakes (GR.II) over seven furlongs, the Portmore (GR.II) over seven-and-a-half furlongs in a new stakes record 1.32.3, the 1000 Guineas over eight furlongs in a new stakes record 1.37.0, the Jamaica Derby (GR.I) over 12 furlongs and the I’m Satisfied over 1200m, also in a new stakes record 1.10.0.

In addition to ‘Horse of the Year’, ATOMICA was voted Champion 3-Y-O and Champion Local Bred Horse.

She was bred by Karl Samuda and groomed by Errol Thomas.

MAHOGANY, first runner up to the ‘Horse of the Year was voted Champion 4-Y-O & Up, Champion Sprinter, Champion Middle Distance Performer overall.

EXCESSIVE FORCE, who won the Port Royal Sprint (GR.I), The Ultra Rich Mouttet Mile (GR.I), was voted Champion Imported.

MOJITO, whowon the SVL Jamaica 2-Y-O Stakes (GR.I), was voted Champion 2-Y-O and CALCULUS, Champion Stayer overall.

The Most Improved Trainer was Dale Murphy while champion Jockey Dane Dawkins was voted Most Improved Rider.

OTHER CHAMPIONS OF 2022

Owner: Carlton WatsonTrainer: Jason DacostaJockey: Dane Dawkins Apprentice: Youville Pinnock Groom: Adrian TaylorBreeder: Ham Stables LtdSire: Bern Identity Broodmare: Honkeytonkville

NewsAmericasNow.com