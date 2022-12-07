Audit to be done on sanitary facilities at hospitals — Tufton Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

An audit is to be conducted of all restrooms in public health facilities island-wide, Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton, has announced.

The planned audit follows media reports of deplorable conditions at bathroom facilities, including broken or dilapidated fixtures and missing toilet seats, at some hospitals.

Speaking at the reopening ceremony of the Chapelton Community Hospital in Clarendon on Tuesday, Tufton disclosed that there are over 500 sanitary facilities in the nation’s hospitals alone.

However, he explained that those persons tasked with managing bathroom facilities have to ensure that they are kept up to standard.

“As a result of the expos? recently, I’ve written to all the regional health authorities — sent out [Monday] — and I’ve asked them a few things, essentially to do an audit of all our sanitary conveniences,” Tufton said.

“We have over 500 such facilities in the hospitals alone, not the health centres. And we will follow up on that to correct that,” he added.

Though the audit will be commissioned shortly, the minister said Jamaicans, as well as staff at health facilities, have a duty to treat such facilities with care.

“The last few weeks we have seen media reports, for example, of bathroom facilities and their upkeep, and I am the first to accept that management in our institutions have a responsibility to oversee and ensure that our sanitary conveniences and our infrastructure, generally, is kept in a particular way,” Tufton indicated.

However, he maintained that regardless of the “aged” nature of the facilities, “particularly in this context where we haven’t seen a lot of build-out, we should keep them clean, in keeping with protocols surrounding infection prevention and control”.

The minister said where this is not done, he expects action to be taken by those in charge.

“… And where that is not happening [the upkeep of sanitary facilities], Wayne Chen, chairman (Southern Regional Health Authority), we expect that you going to crack the whip on the people who don’t do it,” Tufton stated.

