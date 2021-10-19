Australian state could fire more than 40 police staff for refusing a Covid-19 vaccine

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Under Victorian state law, all emergency service workers including police officers were set an October 15 deadline to book a vaccination, and must receive their first dose by Friday.

In a statement sent to CNN on Tuesday, Victoria Police said 34 police officers and nine public safety officers who had “not complied with the vaccination direction” had been stood down from active service while they are investigated by the state’s Professional Standards Command.

Subsequent disciplinary action may include termination, but if a worker was unable to be vaccinated “due to a medical issue” they would be exempt, the statement said.

Among other jobs that require vaccination under Victoria’s mandate are airport workers, marriage celebrants and funeral attendants. Public bodies in other Australian states have also introduced similar orders, including New South Wales Police

