Austria mourns suicide of doctor targeted by anti-vaccine campaigners

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Austrian leaders appealed for national unity after a doctor who faced death threats from anti-vaccination activists and coronavirus pandemic conspiracy theorists took her own life.

“Let’s put an end to this intimidation and fear mongering. Hate and intolerance have no place in our Austria,” President Alexander Van der Bellen said, hailing Lisa-Maria Kellermayr as a doctor who stood for healing people, protecting them from disease and taking a cautious approach to the pandemic.

“But some people have been enraged by this. And these people scared her, threatened her, first on the internet and then also in person, directly in her practice.”

The body of the doctor — who had often given media interviews about fighting the coronavirus pandemic and promoting vaccinations — was found in her office in Upper Austria on Friday.

Media cited prosecutors as saying they had found a suicide note and were not planning an autopsy.

