Autopsy on Mayaro toddler on Thursday

Allon Ramdial –

THE autopsy on three-year-old Allon Ramdial is set for Thursday at the Forensic Sciences Centre.

The toddler’s mother reported him missing on December 9 from their home at Ortoire Village Mayaro, but up to 6.15 that evening he could not be found.

The child lived with his mother, Christina Ramdial, 19, and stepfather Carlton Murphy near the river at the Ortoire Village fishing port.

He was wearing a blue T-shirt and blue pants when he wandered off while his mother was asleep. It is believed he was swept into the Ortoire River.

Members of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team and other volunteers found his decomposed body at a cove at the river mouth at around 11.40 am on Monday.

An official at the Forensic Sciences Centre told Newsday on Wednesday that because of the state of his body, there were some difficulties when relatives came to identify him on Tuesday.

