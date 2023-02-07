Baby Crooks #2 has arrived, mama Tessanne Chin shares first pics Loop Jamaica

Baby Crooks #2 has arrived, mama Tessanne Chin shares first pics
Aayla Denise Crooks, the second child of Tessanne Chin Crooks and Brandon Crooks. (Photos: via Instagram/@thebestess)

After months of waiting, and mere days after releasing a pregnancy photo, singer Tessanne Chin and her hubby Brandon Crooks have announced the arrival of baby #2, Aayla Denise Crooks.

Little Miss Aayla Denise is the second child to join the ‘Crooks clan’, and her parents were no doubt, brimming with joy and happiness.

The goober, who weighed in at 8lbs, 6oz, was born at the Andrews Memorial Hospital on February 2, 2023, a day after big sis Zaia celebrated her third birthday.

Following her birth, @thebestess shared this to her Instagram page with the caption below.

“We are grateful to God and beyond OVERJOYED to welcome our littlest love to the world.Our Bright Eyed Beauty “Aayla Denise Crooks” blessed our lives and came into this world on 02.02.2023, weighing 8lbs, 6oz. Endless and eternal gratitude to @mikeyabrahams We thank you for being with us ever since Zaia was born. We also would like to show love to Dr Gibson and of course, Dr Banton-Franklin @werkidsja Thank you!!! Last but certainly not least a MASSIVE shout out to the incomparable nurses at @andrewsmemorialhospital who took such awesome care of us. Your kindness and care will never be forgotten. ????

#AaylaDeniseCrooks#Aayla#PronouncedLikeDayLah ?#OakTree#Halo#Moonshine#Moonlight#BornOfKnowledge#MyMoonshineDahlin#CrooksPartyOf4

