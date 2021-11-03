Bangkok police arrest CEO of Thai medical glove company following CNN investigation

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Thailand’s Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) told CNN Tuesday that Kampee Kampeerayannon, CEO of a company called SkyMed and a former senior Thai air force officer, had been detained after a judge issued a warrant. According to Thai police, he faces charges of public fraud and distributing false information by computer.

Police say Kampee has denied all charges against him. CNN is seeking comment from Kampee’s legal representation.

At a news conference on Wednesday, the CIB said the CEO of Skymed’s parent company, Sufficiency Economy City Co. Ltd, had been arrested in Bangkok on Tuesday, without naming Kampee.

“We are encouraging any damaged parties to come forward and give us information. There are criminals who are exploiting the situation of extremely high demand in medical supplies and trying to cheat people while they are desperate,” CIB chief Jirabhob Bhuridej said at the news conference. “This is damaging to legitimate medical supply producers based in Thailand.”

Read More